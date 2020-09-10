Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.00

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and traded as high as $22.36. Komatsu shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 36,598 shares traded.

KMTUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Komatsu had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

