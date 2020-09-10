Krios (GIG) Market Capitalization Tops $7.42 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Krios token can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Krios has traded 105.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $4,093.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00124044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00242335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.86 or 0.01634069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00174089 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens.

Krios' official website is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

