Kroger (KR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 11th. Analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KR opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.31. Kroger has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.74.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

