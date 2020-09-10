Kusama Reaches Market Cap of $291.98 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $291.98 million and $60.71 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One Kusama token can now be purchased for approximately $34.47 or 0.00329678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00124044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00242335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.86 or 0.01634069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00174089 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

