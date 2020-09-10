Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 9.61%.

LAKE opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $173.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of -0.18. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $1,300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 162,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,620 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAKE. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

