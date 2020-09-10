Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.27

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.27 and last traded at $136.14, with a volume of 2360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.73.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average of $111.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 13.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Landstar System by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.