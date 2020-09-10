Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LB. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.39.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.70. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$26.25 and a 1 year high of C$46.99.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

