Laurie Catherine Conner Acquires 1,000 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Laurie Catherine Conner bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVEE stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.82 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. NV5 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $76.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. Sidoti raised NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

