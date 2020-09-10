Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 252,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4,359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 126,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,718,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

