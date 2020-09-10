Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) PT Raised to C$0.65 at National Bank Financial

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leucrotta Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.81.

LXE stock opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leucrotta Exploration will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214,305 shares in the company, valued at C$3,441,441.30.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

