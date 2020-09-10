Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Card Factory from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Card Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 89 ($1.16).

Shares of CARD opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.03. Card Factory has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 million and a PE ratio of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.91, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

