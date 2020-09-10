Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.64. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 111,187 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for the fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.