Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LINC. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $192.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

