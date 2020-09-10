Linda Rhodes Sells 1,087 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZTS opened at $158.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.49 and a 200-day moving average of $136.45. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $165.82.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,755,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,832,000 after buying an additional 146,601 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,978,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after buying an additional 341,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.