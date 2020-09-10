Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAIL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,898 shares in the company, valued at $29,368,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $56,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,773 shares of company stock worth $3,187,415 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,162,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 21.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

