Lorna Nagler Sells 3,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $235.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.71. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

