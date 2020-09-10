Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

LOVE opened at $26.11 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lovesac from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

