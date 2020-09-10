Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lovesac from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.65. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.47. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lovesac by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Lovesac by 47.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

