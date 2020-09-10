Luc Seraphin Sells 759 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $10,739.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rambus stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

