LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $72.29. 5,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,823,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

