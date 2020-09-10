M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.87 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:WINK opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 65.26 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

