Mamamancini’s (MMMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Mamamancini’s had a return on equity of 583.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect Mamamancini’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MMMB stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 91,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,552. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 million, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.30. Mamamancini’s has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mamamancini’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

