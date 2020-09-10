Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $3,787,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,548,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,367,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total transaction of $3,703,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total transaction of $4,119,300.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $4,059,600.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $4,051,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total transaction of $437,228.78.

On Friday, August 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $3,115,950.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $3,111,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total transaction of $3,070,350.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.51, for a total transaction of $2,902,650.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total transaction of $5,844,600.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $250.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,252,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 464,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 43.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,902,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $356,158,000 after purchasing an additional 575,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

