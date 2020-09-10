Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total transaction of $3,703,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,543,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,477,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $3,787,650.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total transaction of $4,119,300.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $4,059,600.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $4,051,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total transaction of $437,228.78.

On Friday, August 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $3,115,950.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $3,111,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total transaction of $3,070,350.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.51, for a total transaction of $2,902,650.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total transaction of $5,844,600.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $250.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.75 and a 200-day moving average of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

