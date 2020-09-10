Marcus Lemonis Purchases 3,395 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,395 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,390.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,092,614.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,105 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,167.30.

On Monday, August 31st, Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,525 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $508,926.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,200 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Marcus Lemonis bought 15,475 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,759.25.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marcus Lemonis bought 2,690 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30.

On Monday, August 17th, Marcus Lemonis bought 2,958 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.40.

On Friday, August 14th, Marcus Lemonis bought 2,975 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marcus Lemonis bought 3,012 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.64.

On Monday, August 10th, Marcus Lemonis bought 3,080 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,284.80.

On Thursday, June 11th, Marcus Lemonis bought 23,500 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,845.00.

NYSE:CWH opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.83. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -49.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Camping World by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,279,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

