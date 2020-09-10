Mariana Garavaglia Sells 5,209 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $91.17 on Thursday. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,557,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 833.8% in the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

