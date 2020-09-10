Mark Evan Jones Sells 19,084 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 19,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $1,920,041.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,741,736.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 22,977 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $2,291,496.21.

On Monday, August 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 22,698 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,381,928.12.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Mark Evan Jones sold 32,953 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $3,485,438.81.

On Thursday, August 6th, Mark Evan Jones sold 17,691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,892,760.09.

On Friday, June 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 25,925 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $1,753,307.75.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 16,120 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,069,884.40.

GSHD stock opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.87 and a beta of 0.85. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $115.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 43.9% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

