Mark George Purchases 96 Shares of GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) Stock

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) insider Mark George acquired 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.69).

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Thursday. GYM Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a market cap of $256.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.93.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GYM Group PLC will post 890.0000633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GYM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.17 ($3.84).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

