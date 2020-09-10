Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Boosted by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 172.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Marriott International by 15.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Marriott International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,319. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.22. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

