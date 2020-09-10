Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.15% of Myriad Genetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

