Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 754.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CareDx by 58.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 18,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $637,642.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,190 shares of company stock worth $1,774,847. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.