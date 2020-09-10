Mary A. Curran Acquires 500 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Director Mary A. Curran bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.26 per share, for a total transaction of $59,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,589.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $126.92.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,351,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,007,000 after buying an additional 791,364 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after buying an additional 268,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 229,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

