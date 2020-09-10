Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $423.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.