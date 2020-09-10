Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 496,182 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91,672 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 37.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 16,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,098. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

