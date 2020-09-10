Matthew E. Hamel Buys 1,077 Shares of Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-A) Stock

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-A) EVP Matthew E. Hamel bought 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.17 per share, with a total value of $84,189.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,070.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.