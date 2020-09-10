Maureen Oconnell Purchases 13,470 Shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Director Maureen Oconnell purchased 13,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $50,781.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Maureen Oconnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Maureen Oconnell purchased 11,530 shares of Acacia Research stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $43,583.40.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Acacia Research Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 145.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 179,084 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,668,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,208,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 67,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACTG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Acacia Research from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

