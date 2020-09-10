Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sets New 12-Month High at $219.40

Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.40 and last traded at $218.53, with a volume of 37221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.06.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

