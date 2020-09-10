Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Downgraded by TheStreet to E+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a c- rating to an e+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Mediwound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Mediwound in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mediwound has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of Mediwound stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mediwound will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 136.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,045 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 51.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mediwound in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mediwound by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares during the period. 16.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

