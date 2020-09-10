MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $560.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $560.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.95 million to $579.10 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $888.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 89.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.