Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MNLO. Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Menlo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.79.

MNLO opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Saik bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Domzalski bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,033.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNLO. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

