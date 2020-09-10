Meredith Michetti Buys 3,000 Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Director Meredith Michetti acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.77 per share, with a total value of C$11,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,275.

SOT.UN stock opened at C$3.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.96, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOT.UN. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

