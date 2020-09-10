Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Meritor’s regularly introduces products that position it as a market leader in electric drivetrains and has enabled it to clinch contracts from MAN, Mercedes Benz and Iveco. The comany's buyout of AxleTech has enhanced its exposure in adjacent end markets served, which will support its target of realizing more than $15 million in annual cost synergies by fiscal 2022. It is likely to gain from higher margins tied to OEM adoption of advanced products. However, depressed demand of vehicles and weak consumer sentiment amid the COVID-19 will mar its near-term revenues and earnings. In fact, for fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, Meritor projects sales in the band of around $700 million, implying a year over year decline of 32%. High debt of the firm also plays a spoilsport. As such, the investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Meritor stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meritor will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $2,636,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,779.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,494,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,640 shares of company stock worth $10,538,594. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the second quarter worth $15,868,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meritor by 41.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after buying an additional 680,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth $7,596,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Meritor by 328.1% during the first quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 374,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 286,783 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Meritor by 483.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 219,173 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

