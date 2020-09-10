Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Mexco Energy stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

