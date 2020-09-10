Michael Gene Barnes Buys 5,732 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes bought 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $30,895.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,527,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,962,324.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 5,732 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $31,468.68.

On Monday, August 31st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 5,732 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $32,787.04.

On Thursday, August 27th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 11,710 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $66,512.80.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 11,710 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $65,927.30.

On Friday, August 21st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,754 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $27,145.34.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 9,508 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $55,146.40.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,704 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $27,800.64.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 342 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $1,993.86.

On Friday, June 26th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 12,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $69,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 19,236 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $110,799.36.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $181.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 10.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 62.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.