Michael (Mike) Rogers Acquires 40,000 Shares of Totally Plc (LON:TLY) Stock

Totally Plc (LON:TLY) insider Michael (Mike) Rogers purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($9,408.08).

Shares of LON TLY opened at GBX 18.05 ($0.24) on Thursday. Totally Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26 ($0.34). The stock has a market cap of $28.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Totally’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.56%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Totally in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

