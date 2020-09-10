Michael P. Kehoe Sells 2,500 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $195.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $212.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day moving average of $146.25.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.