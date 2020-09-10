Michael S. Zuckert Sells 800 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.71, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,486.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $256.23 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.