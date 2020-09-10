Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,331.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.60. 5,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,989. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

