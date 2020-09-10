Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,302,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,170,000 after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,079,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,269,000 after acquiring an additional 105,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 961,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $116.44 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

