Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 588.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $73,482.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,601 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $880,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 398,101 shares of company stock worth $17,521,909. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Mimecast by 44.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mimecast by 50.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mimecast by 74.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mimecast by 324.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

